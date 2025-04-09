Highlanders beat Patriots, 15-8

Sarah Benowitz totaled five goals and an assist; Adison Arciniega collected four goals, an assist and nine draw controls; and Lily Kreutzer added three goals and an assist to lead the West Milford High School girls lacrosse team to its first victory of the season: a 15-8 decision over Lenape Valley on Thursday afternoon, April 3 in Stanhope.

Vivian Sirnik contributed with one goal, one assist, four ground balls and two draw controls and Hailey Geller also scored to back the seven-save performance of goalie Allie Rockey.

The Highlanders (1-2) are scheduled to play at Rutherford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10 before playing at Wayne Valley at 2 p.m. Monday, April 14.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

Chase Tyburczy was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs; Christian Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Jonas Paulino was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs; and Chris Timmins went 2-for-3 with a double and a run to pace West Milford’s 6-4 victory over Paterson Kennedy at home April 3.

That win was the third straight for the Highlanders from the onset of the season before they were dealt a 9-3 home loss to Montclair on Saturday, April 5.

West Milford (3-1) will play host to Clifton at 4:15 p.m. Friday, April 11 before playing at Teaneck at 4:15 p.m. April 14.

Softball

Bella Kling went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI; Alyssa Kral was 3-for-5 with two runs; and Emma Carson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run to power West Milford’s 17-0, five-inning game at Passaic on Wednesday, April 2.

Daisy Barca singled in a run and scored three times; Arianna Morran doubled, drove in two runs and scored once; Cassy Rubinsky was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs; Rylie Quazza was 2-for-4 with a double and a run; Ally Gruber went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run; Lydia Paget was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs; and Charlie Podany scored twice to aid the win.

The Highlanders (2-1) were slated to play at Montville at 4 p.m. April 10 before playing host to Paterson Kennedy at 4:30 p.m. April 11.

Boys lacrosse

Max Gorny collected seven goals, one assist and three ground balls; Vincent D’Andrea had three goals and two assists; and Dean Lombardo added two goals to fuel West Milford’s 15-6 victory over Morris Hills at home April 2.

Other offensive standouts included Cole Riley (one goal, three assists, three ground balls), Ryan Czeczuga (one goal, three assists, five ground balls), Evan Melucci (one goal) and Brendan Coscia (four ground balls, won 10-of-19 face-offs).

Tyler Acanfrio made 12 saves in goal as West Milford improved to 2-0.

The Highlanders will play host to Delaware Valley at 4:30 p.m. April 11.

Boys tennis

Lucas White (first singles), Ethan Garcia (second singles), John Parkin (third singles), Brendan Garcia and Brent Telesmanich (first doubles), and Max Ilynski and Eric Zheng (second doubles) each won in straight sets to pace West Milford to a 5-0 victory over Passaic Valley at home Friday, April 4.

The Highlanders (2-1) will play host to Wayne Hills at 4 p.m. April 11.

Boys volleyball

Andrew Nowicki had 15 digs and three kills; Ognjen Ljusic added seven kills, three blocks and three digs; Kevin Docwra added 15 digs; Andrew Spagnuolo had eight assists and three digs; Anthony Pham had eight digs and three aces; and Grayson VanDerStad had six digs and two assists as West Milford bowed to Paterson Kennedy in three sets, 23-25, 25-18, 27-25, there April 3.

West Milford (0-2) will play host to Cliffside Park at 4:30 p.m. April 10 before playing at Fair Lawn at 4:15 p.m. April 14.