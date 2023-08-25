Highlanders defeat Nutley, 37-0

The West Milford High School football team won its season opener against Nutley, 37-0, on Friday, Aug. 25.

The game was held at Westwood High School in Palisades Park, starting at 11 a.m. It was the first of five games in the Jim Grasso Kickoff Classic.

Sophomore running back Chase Tyburczy scored the first touchdown on a 17-yard run.

An interception by senior Nate Ford set up sophomore kicker Braden Amundson’s 24-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

Then junior Marcus Morgan ran the ball in two yards after a failed kick for a touchdown late in that quarter, bringing the score to 16-0.

Tyburczy made a second touchdown on a 45-yard interception return and Morgan scored on a 61-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Aydin Deane, both in the second quarter.

Deane made the last touchdown on a one-yard run in the second quarter.

He completed four of his six attempts, passing for 122 yards during the game.

Tyburczy ran the ball seven times for a total of 61 yards.

Amundson completed four of his five attempts for extra points.

West Milford won only one game in the 2022 season.

The Highlanders will play their first home game Thursday, Aug. 31 against Passaic Valley.