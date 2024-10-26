Highlanders play in PCT title game today

Julia Plewa collected two goals and one assist and Lily Kreutzer and Laurel Space each added a goal and an assist to pace the second-seeded West Milford High School field hockey team to a 5-2 victory over third-seeded Lakeland in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19.

The Highlanders (15-1) will meet top-seeded Pompton Lakes (12-2) for the county championship at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Passaic Tech.

West Milford bowed to Pompton Lakes in the past two finals. The Highlanders have won four county titles, with their last coming in 2017.

Against Lakeland, West Milford also received a goal from Addyson Seidner and five saves from Emmeline Kreutzer.

West Milford’s only loss this season was a 3-2 setback at Pompton Lakes on Oct. 2.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

West Milford, seeded fifth, bowed to top-seeded DePaul, 3-2, in double overtime in the PCT semifinal round.

Danny Bauer and Landon MacKenzie each connected for goals in the first half as West Milford held a 2-1 lead. Dominic Lenoir made seven saves in goal for the Highlanders.

West Milford (11-2-2) was scheduled to play at Wayne Valley at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

Girls soccer

Lindsay Wittner collected three goals and two assists; Sara Wardlaw totaled two goals and two assists; and Katie Ralicki and Gigi Dent each added a goal to power West Milford to a 7-0 win over Fort Lee at home Oct. 19.

Delaney Piecuch added two assists; Dylan Preziosi had an assist; and Caitlin Murphy earned the shutout with a nine-save effort.

The Highlanders (6-7-2) were to play host to Wayne Valley at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 24.

Girls volleyball

West Milford, the eighth seed, took the first set but dropped the next two in bowing to top-seeded Wayne Valley in the PCT quarterfinal round there Oct. 19.

The Highlanders (7-9) were led by Ally Gruber (12 digs, one block, one assist), Jenaya LaPlaca (five digs, one kill), Lindsey DeLorenzo (one kill, one block), Skylar Locke (six digs), Alexa Fritz (nine kills, five digs, two aces), Alyssa Krol (four kills, two digs, one ace), Hailey Gruenler (13 assists, 10 digs, one ace), Julia Sabyan (10 digs), Kailyn Schweighart (one ace) and Sienna Franklin (six digs, two aces).

West Milford was set to play host to Lakeland at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

Cross country

The Passaic County Championships will be held Oct. 24 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park beginning at 4 p.m.