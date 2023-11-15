Peewee, Senior teams win in finals

Three teams in the West Milford Junior Football Association competed Saturday, Nov. 11 in the Northern Bergen Junior Football League Liberty Bowl Championship games after winning in the semifinal round the previous weekend.

The West Milford Peewee (grades 3-4) team, coached by Mark Sprague, defeated Northern Highlands, 14-6.

Remi Burke and Dane Tyburczy made touchdowns and extra points.

The West Milford Junior (grades 5-6) team, coached by Eric Lowenstein, lost to Fair Lawn, 20-14.

Austin LaNeve and Luke Kelshaw made touchdowns, and Nathan Niskach and LaNeve scored the extra points.

The West Milford Senior (grades 7-8) team, coached by Steve Maslanek, beat Ridgewood, 14-12.

Mason LaNeve and Luke Maslanek made touchdowns with the help of runs by Blake Tyburczy. LaNeve and Tyburczy added the extra points.

Registration for the 2024 season will begin in March.

For information, go online to www.wmjfa.com or send email to WMJuniorFootball@gmail.com