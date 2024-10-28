x
Photos: Highlanders lose, 2-1, in county final

West Milford /
| 28 Oct 2024 | 10:35
    Brodie Loveland of West Milford reaches up to knock down a pass made late in the fourth quarter of the Passaic County Tournament final Saturday, Oct. 24 at Passaic Tech. Pompton Lakes won, 2-1, taking the title for the third year in a row. (Photos by Glenn Clark)
    Vivian Sirnik of West Milford steals the ball at midfield with seconds remaining against Pompton Lakes.
    As the West Milford bench watches, Lily Kreutzer plays out the final few seconds.
    Addy Seidner of West Milford controls the ball at midfield while surrounded by Pompton Lakes defenders.
    Vivian Sirnik of West Milford winds up for a strong drive toward the Pompton Lakes goal late in the game.
    West Milford’s Brodie Loveland tries to disrupt the Pompton Lakes stall tactic with one minute remaining in the game.
    West Milford’s Vivian Sirnik chases the ball along the sideline.
    West Milford players console one another after their heart-breaking loss to Pompton Lakes in the county championship.
