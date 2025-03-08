x
Photos: Ice hockey team falls in sectional final, 8-3

West Milford
| 08 Mar 2025 | 08:41
    The West Milford/Pequannock/Pompton Lakes ice hockey team lost to the Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta team, 8-3, in the final round of the NJSIAA North, Public Co-Op Tournament on Thursday, March 6. (Photos by Jack Lizza)
    The Highlanders’ Timmy Riche scored two goals and made one assist. His first goal was in the first minute of the game and his second was near the end of the second period, when KJS led 7-2. He scored 40 goals this season.
    The Highlanders’ Joe Barroquerio controls the puck. He made one goal and one assist in the game. His goal came near the beginning of the third period. It was his 30th of the season.
    The game was played at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.
    This is the first time that the Highlanders have reached the sectional final in ice hockey.
    The Highlanders’ Kyle Lappe
    Kyle Gregory (4) consoles goalie Matthew Montena after the loss. Gregory made one assist in the game.
    The Highlanders’ Anthony Weisse, left, and AJ Valero.
