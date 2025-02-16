x
Photos: West Milford falls to Wayne Hills, 63-39, in PCT quarterfinal

West Milford /
| 16 Feb 2025 | 04:24
    West Milford’s John DelVecchio, right, lets go of a lefty layup during a third-quarter possession in the Passaic County Tournament quarterfinal game. Defending for Wayne Hills is Brooklyn Jelinsky. The game was Saturday, Feb. 15 at Wayne Hills. (Photos by Glenn Clark)
    Early in the second half, West Milford’s Ognjen Ljusic blocks the shot of Brooklyn Jelinsky of Wayne Hills.
    Grabbing a rebound on the defensive end is the Highlanders’ Tyler Liguori as Wayne Hills’ Chernoh St. Paul tries for the steal.
    Highlanders’ Cole Stillman drives over mid-court after making a steal in PCT quarterfinal action against Wayne Hills on Saturday.
    Landon MacKenzie of West Milford battles with Brooklyn Jenlinsky of Wayne Hills for a rebound on a second-half West Milford free throw.
    West Milford’s Dean Deaver drives to his left into the lane during first-quarter action against Wayne Hills on Saturday, Feb. 15.
    John DelVecchio of West Milford looks to his left for a cutting teammate around the defense of Justin Graves of Wayne Hills.
    Tyler Liguori puts up a short jumper for the Highlanders during third-quarter action at Wayne Hills.
    Cole Stillman of West Milford goes up for two points in the fourth quarter against Wayne Hills.
    Ognjen Ljusic of West Milford converts a layup for his Highlanders team against Wayne Hills.
    John DelVecchio of West Milford dribbles in to the lane past Brooklyn Jelinsky of Wayne Hills in the quarterfinal game of the Passaic County tournament played at Wayne Hills.
