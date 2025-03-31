Sports roundup: Highlanders win season opener

Vincent D’Andrea scored six goals and Dean Lombardo and Max Gorny each added two goals and three assists to power the West Milford High School boys lacrosse team to a season-opening 15-4 victory over Lakeland at home Saturday afternoon, March 29.

Cole Riley (two goals, one assist, eight ground balls), Ryan Czeczuga (two goals, five ground balls), Kaiden Wilm (one goal), Brendan Coscia (10-of-21 face offs won, three ground balls) and Tyler Acanfrio (13 saves) also contributed to the decision.

Last year’s Highlanders squad forged a 10-10 mark, which included a trip to the Passaic County Tournament final for the second time in three seasons. The team won its only title in 2022 under head coach Gary Stoll.

Returning for West Milford this spring are seniors D’Andrea (40 goals, 18 assists), Jake Kelshaw (27 goals, 36 assists) and Gorny (20 goals, 17 assists) and sophomores Riley (five goals, five assists) and Czeczuga (five goals, four assists), with junior goalie Acanfrio (301 saves) anchoring the defense.

Here’s how other West Milford teams have fared recently:

Girls lacrosse

While the Highlanders lost Paige Fava (82 goals, 15 assists) and Kailey Maskerines (43 goals, 44 assists) to graduation, they still return several key players, including senior Adison Arciniega (14 goals, five assists) and juniors Vivian Sirnik (32 goals, eight assists) and Sarah Benowitz (12 goals, eight assists).

Junior goalie Allie Rockey made 129 saves as West Milford went 10-10 last season. That included its first Passaic County Tournament championship in its first appearance in the final.

West Milford, under head coach Harry Shortway, was scheduled to open its season at Vernon on Tuesday, April 1.

The Highlanders then were slated to play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 3 before traveling to Convent Station to meet St. Elizabeth at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 5.

Baseball

The Highlanders, who were set to open their season at home Monday, March 31 against Fair Lawn, are scheduled to play host to Paterson Kennedy at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 4.

West Milford, 6-20 a year ago, returns seniors Sean Conklin (13 RBI, 12 runs), Christian Martinez (24 hits, 12 RBI), Jonas Paulino (26 hits, 17 RBI, 14 runs), Chris Timmins (19 runs, 14 walks, 32 strikeouts) and Thomas Trapasso (24 strikeouts) and juniors Kyle Schwarzlow (24 hits, 11 RBI) and Chase Tyburczy (34 hits, 19 runs, 13 RBI, 38 strikeouts).

Softball

West Milford returns seniors Amber Little (29 hits, 19 RBI, 140 strikeouts) and Cassy Rubinsky (27 hits, 20 runs, 15 RBI) and sophomore Gia Bonsignore (23 hits, 17 RBI) from last year’s 12-15 squad.

The Highlanders are slated to play at Fair Lawn at 4:15 p.m. April 4 before returning home to play host to Nutley at 11 a.m. April 5.

Boys volleyball

The Highlanders were scheduled to open their 2025 campaign at 4:15 p.m. April 3 at Paterson Kennedy before returning for their first home match the next day against Paterson Eastside also at 4:15 p.m.

Last year’s team went 11-8 and reached the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament and quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 tournament.

Boys tennis

The Highlanders did well to go 4-4 in its final eight matches after a 1-6 start last spring, finishing 5-10.

West Milford was set to begin this year’s campaign April 1 at Paterson Eastside before playing its home-opener at 4:15 p.m. April 3 against Fair Lawn.