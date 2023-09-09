UPDATED: West Milford beat Demarest, 16-14

The Highlanders defeated Demarest, 16-14, on Friday, Sept. 8, bringing their record to 2-1 this season.

Junior Marcus Morgan scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Sophomore Patrick Foley made another in the fourth quarter although the kick failed.

The Norsemen scored in the third and four quarters, holding a 14-13 lead until sophomore Braden Amundson kicked a 35-yard field goal with six seconds left to win the game.

Sophomore quarterback Aydin Deane completed five of 13 pass attempts for 47 yards and also rushed for 55 yards.

Sophomore Chase Tyburczy rushed for 81 yards.

On Aug. 31, the Highlanders lost to Passaic Valley, 43-6, after winning the season opener against Nutley, 37-0, on Aug. 25.

West Milford and Jefferson are tied for second place in the American White Division of the SFC. Lakeland, which won its first three games, is in the lead.

Formerly known as the New Jersey Super Football Conference, the SFC is the largest high school football conference in the country. It is made up of schools from 6 New Jersey counties and four conferences.

The Highlanders will play High Point Regional High School in Sussex at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.