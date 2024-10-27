x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

West Milford to play in sectional tournament

West Milford /
| 27 Oct 2024 | 10:54
    West Milford to play in sectional tournament
    West Milford to play in sectional tournament

The West Milford High School football tournament has been seeded eighth in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament.

The Highlanders will play first-seed Pascack Valley there Friday, Nov. 1.

Vernon shut out West Milford, 21-0, at home Friday, Oct. 25.

Gavin Bruno, Dean Grundy and Josh Jean each made a touchdown for the Vikings (4-5). Jean also scored two extra points on a pass from Aden Karwoski.

No other statistics were available for the game.

The Highlanders finished the season with a 5-4 overall record. The team placed second in the SFC Patriot Red division behind Sparta with a 3-1 record against division opponents.

Jefferson loses

Sparta won its seventh game in a row, beating Jefferson, 56-14, at home Oct. 25.

No statistics were available for the game.

The Spartans claimed the title in the Patriot Red division. The team’s only loss was the season-opener against Montville on Aug. 29.

Jefferson was 2-7 for the season.