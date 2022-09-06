Natural disasters

Do nature’s disasters occur naturally?

Yes, but man-made and hybrid complete the trilogy.

Droughts, wildfires, floods and hurricanes,

With tornadoes and earthquakes cause humanity pains.

With the loss of life and property damage fact,

And of course the economic impact.

Nature the agent but how about you and me,

Culprit humans must also confessedly be.

Environment and Industry degradation,

And let’s add rampant pollution to the equation.

The human origins of nature’s catastrophes,

Ignorance and careless intention our travesties.

To live with nature in compassion our human goal,

Not climate denial but science to make us whole.

George Kibildis

Sparta