No more administrators needed

The following comment was posted online in response to the recent article “School board to appoint interim superintendent tonight.”

To see other readers’ comments or to post your own, go online to https://www.westmilfordmessenger.com

Please note the paper does not call to verify comments made online.

“Why (not) just let one of the principals do the job and pay them a bonus. We don’t need any more administration. It is a small district with declining enrollment. The board needs to start preparing for more layoffs and consolidations for next year now! Most of us are sick and tired of seeing school taxes go up every year.”

- Tom Patitucci