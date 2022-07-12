Solving the gender gap in STEM

Did you know that according to the United States Census Bureau, women only account for 27% of all STEM professions? Western Governors University points out that this statistic is even more skewed in engineering and computer science, where women make up just 20% of these college degrees. How can there be such an expansive gap between males and females in STEM fields? There must be more women interested in these careers, so what is keeping them from joining? The main reason why many women do not pursue STEM is because of harmful stereotypes. The stereotypes that kept women from voting and owning homes for hundreds of years are also controlling their decision-making for majors and careers.

It is crucial to explore solutions to address these stereotypes that will make STEM more inclusive. The HEAD Foundation agrees that it is always beneficial to have diversity in these fields, especially in engineering, because having multiple perspectives allows teams to efficiently solve problems and create new inventions that benefit society. With the increasing need for ingenuity and innovation, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that STEM field occupations will grow 8 percent by 2029, revealing the need for more workers to fill these jobs. Finding people to take these positions would be much easier if women did not veer away from STEM fields because of negative stereotypes. Stereotypes about STEM being masculine and the conviction that women are not smart or capable enough are contributing to the gender gap in STEM, especially in engineering and technology.

I grew up in the Sparta public school system, and I was always one of the only girls in my computer programming and engineering classes. It was an isolating experience and made me think I did not belong. There were times when I felt I was being treated unfairly because of my gender, being given the stereotypical feminine tasks like writing in a professional journal or cleaning the workbench. If you want your daughters to have a better experience than I did, don’t wait. Take action today so your daughters do not grow up in a world restricted by harmful gender stereotypes, limiting the number of professions they feel comfortable working in.

You can help break down the stereotype that girls are too feminine for STEM fields by introducing girls to STEM starting at a young age. This way, they have the opportunity to develop an interest in it and know that it is an option for them. It’s imperative for boys to be enrolled as well.

Having boys in the programs alongside girls will show young boys that girls are just as capable to do these things, eradicating the stereotype that girls are not fit to be in STEM. Not only would these programs be a fun activity to have your children go out and engage in, but they will also empower girls and boys to pursue whatever career they chose. Working together starting at a young age, there would be no stereotypes about whether girls do or do not belong in these fields.

One remarkable STEM program in our area includes the STREAMology: STEM Learning Center & Youth Camp in Rutherford, which offers summer and winter activities. Another excellent program is the My Tech Learning: STEM EdVenture Camp in Livingston. Programs like these will invigorate young minds and present them with the possibilities of the future.

I hope that enrolling young children in these programs will lead to the end of men giving women the sectorial and cleaning jobs in group projects, and will put an end to girls believing in harmful stereotypes when they join the workforce. It will take participation from both girls and boys to end the stigma around women in STEM and close the gender gap. That participation starts with you.

Kristen Bradish

Sparta