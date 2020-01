West Milford. On Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2-3:30 p.m., jazz duo Vinnie Cutro on trumpet, and Mitch Schechter on piano, blend music and history in a celebration of the music of two great American jazz composers in The Music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

Registration is required and is limited to 75.

Register online at www.wmtl.org/event/the-music-of-duke-ellington-billy-strayhorn, by calling (973) 728-2822, or emailing wmtl@wmtl.org.