West Milford High School grad pens children's Christmas book

Known locally as a graduate of the 1984 West Milford High School class, Christine Deery Page is gaining recognition across the nation as the author of “Naughty Noel,” a children’s Christmas book.

Earlier this month, she did book signings in Ashville, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Illustrations for the book were done by Dana Margaret Irwin.

“I am so excited to publish my first Christmas book.” Page said in a recent interview. “It is a dedication to my mother.”

Page said she received a painting of her mother’s beloved cat as a Christmas gift from her daughter Kim that inspired her to write the story of a cat named “Noel.”

The book is based on a true story about a cat that loses everything and finds his way home for Christmas.

Without Grandma, Noel is forced to leave the comfort of the little house with pink shutters in Florida and embark on a year-long journey.

There are adventures and misadventures along the way.

It’s a scary world even for this tough cat and at times he just wants to give up.

Ultimately Noel discovers a home and family in the spirit of Christmas.

A long time American Airlines international flight attendant, Page is active in Airlines Ambassadors International (AAI), a US based 501 (c) (3) non-government organization that is leading the effort to take the issue of human trafficking to the travel industry.

They escort children traveling abroad for donated medical procedures and provide education on human trafficking awareness.

The organization began with a group of flight attendants using their passes to assist children in need and it has expanded to members of all ages and professions.

AAI leverages airlines to provide passenger and cargo space for medical and rescue personnel as well as for food, medicine, and humanitarian relief.

A portion of proceeds from the “Naughty Noel” book sales will be donated to benefit children around the world through AAI, she said.

The author is also a mission and child sponsorship coordinator for Shepherd of the Hills Children’s Foundation in the Philippine Islands.

She said she also enjoys photography and writing short stories and poetry.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Utah and later studied fine arts and photography at Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

Her short stories are published regularly in La Honda Voice.

The Deery family lived at Farm Crest Acres in Oak Ridge.

The author is newly married to Phil Page and currently lives in Ashville, North Carolina.

Her sister Patty Deery Blinderman and her husband, Marc and their family, live in South Barrington, Illinois, and brother Joe and his family settled in South Carolina.

Their mother has passed on and Dad, Joe Deery, lives at Highland Lakes.

For more about Christine Deery Page, go to christinedpage.com/naughty noel.