West Milford. Library to host Mimi Topping on May 5

West Milford Township Library will welcome artist Mimi Topping, who will host a relaxing, creative virtual Zentangle® program for teens and adults on Wednesday, May 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. A Zentangle® with Mimi workshop provides participants an opportunity to learn how to create beautiful works of art by drawing structured patterns. This virtual program is free and all materials will be provided. You will be notified by email when your Zentangle packet is ready and you will receive a Zoom link to participate the day before the program. Registration is required, and attendance is limited to 20. Please register at wmtl.org/events or email wmtl@wmtl.org.