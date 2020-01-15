Pet of the Week: 'Bugsy' is looking for a loving home

Stop in to the West Milford Animal Shelter and meet "Bugsy," a two-year-old terrier stafford mix.

He’s a strong boy and loves people but not so much other animals, according to the shelter's staff.

He's a sweetheart, loving all humans and calm with everyone.

Bugsy went to the vet recently and was calm in the vehicle going there and waiting patiently for his appointment, staff members said.

Some basic, patient and consistent training will help with his pulling.

With all the love he has to share, he will make an adult home very happy, staff members said.

The shelter does not adopt first come basis, and always adopts to the best option for the animals.

Bugsy seems house broken, and can be adopted to an adult family (kids 15+ years old)

The shelter is located on Lycosky Drive in West Milford (behind recycling), and can be reached at (973) 728-2859.

The shelter hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.