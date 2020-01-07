x
Junior Wrestlers place well in opening tourneys

West Milford. The town's junior wrestling program did well in its first tournaments of the season, the group reported.

West Milford /
07 Jan 2020 | 12:49
    WMJW wrestler Nate Ford pins his opponent to advance to the finals. ( Submitted photos)
    West Milford Junior Wrestlers showing their medals after the Butler Bulldog Novice Tournament

The West Milford Junior Wrestling program officially kicked off its program-wide season the weekend of Jan. 4-5.

It was a full weekend of wrestling, with the team participating in away matches against Westwood and Oakland on Saturday, and Novice and Open tournaments on Sunday.

The team split up for the Sunday tournaments, sending its newer and younger participants to the Butler Bulldog Novice Tournament; older novice wrestlers and more seasoned wrestlers competed in the Mt. Olive Jr. Marauders Tournament.

The team saw great success in both tournaments.

In Butler, five WMJW wrestlers took first place, eight took second and six wrestlers took third place in their respective brackets.

In Mt. Olive Novice, Marco Yodice scored a first place finish and three new WMJW wrestlers picked up third and fourth place in their brackets (Jesse Arrujo, DJ Sperry, and Ben Otto).

WMJW also had a great showing in the Mt. Olive Open Division, with 15 wrestlers scoring top four placements in their brackets.

Head Coach Dustin McConnell couldn’t be prouder of the team.

“What a great weekend of wrestling Saturday and Sunday,” McConnell said. “I’m so proud of all of our wrestlers.”

McConnell also said he thanked the coaches and all of the parents in the program for the support they lend to the team.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS:
BUTLER NOVICE
First place:
Ryan Comeau - 1st
Kyle Melillo - 1st
Tyrese Martin - 1st
Julian Pierre - 1st
Nathan Ryan - 1st
Second place:
Ariana Canipe - 2nd
Daxton Keller - 2nd
Charlie Kling - 2nd
Cameron Leslie - 2nd
William Markson - 2nd
Nicholas Papienuk - 2nd
Axel Perry - 2nd
Matteo Petrosillo - 2nd
Third and Fourth Place:
Gavin Deloughery - 3rd
Brody LaNeve - 3rd
Nathan Park - 3rd
Kenny Perry - 3rd
Danel Turchyn - 3rd
Dane Tyburczy - 3rd
Chase Curving - 4th
MOUNT OLIVE NOVICE
First Place:
Marco Yodice - 1st
Third and Fourth Place:
Jesse Arrujo - 3rd
D.J. Sperry - 3rd
Ben Otto - 4th
MOUNT OLIVE OPEN
First place:
Ben Marchetto - 1st
Second place:
Nate Ford - 2nd
Spencer Ribitzki - 2nd
Kaiden Wilm - 2nd
Vaughn Worthing - 2nd
Third and Fourth place:
Lorenzo Andrade - 3rd
Luke Havel - 3rd
Bryce Leslie - 3rd
Jeffrey Papienuk - 3rd
Austin Werner - 3rd
Nick Carbone - 4th
Ben Lighty - 4th
Alex Lighty - 4th
Tyler Matthews - 4th
Colton Naccara - 4th