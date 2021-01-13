Bipartisan House and Senate group urge President Trump to publicly denounce domestic terror efforts, planned violence ahead of Inauguration

A bipartisan, bicameral group led by the Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chairs Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) and Tom Reed (R-NY-23), released the following letter, signed by 38 members of the Senate and House, urging the President to address the nation and unequivocally denounce domestic terrorism and urge anyone considering mobilizing to threaten democratic institutions to stay home:

Dear Mr. President:

In the days following the first breach of the United States Capitol since 1814, federal agencies have raised serious concerns regarding the potential for another coordinated mobilization and possible terrorist attack on, or before, the Presidential Inauguration on January 20th.

Radical groups have posted videos, statements, and graphics calling for people to return to the Capitol to, once again, forcefully contest the presidential election results and disrupt our democratic process. We are deeply concerned that this dangerous propaganda, left unchecked, will lead to mass violence and put lives at risk. Further violent assaults on the Capitol or other democratic institutions will also undermine the peaceful transition of power that makes our great nation a beacon of democracy for the world.

In times of crisis and unrest, the nation relies on its elected leaders to do everything in their power to keep the American people safe and restore the peace. As bipartisan Members of the Senate and House, we ask that you please address the nation and unequivocally denounce domestic terrorism, condemn harmful propaganda, urge anyone considering mobilizing to stay home, and affirmatively state that you are no way supportive of violent messages of any kind. We must, as one nation, stand up against extremism in all its forms.

During these perilous times, we further call upon you to clearly reaffirm your commitment to a peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Biden on January 20th. These actions will directly help to prevent an escalation in violence and ensure the country can begin to heal.

Respectfully,

Members of Congress