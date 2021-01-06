Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus issues principles on elections and the Electoral College

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus released the following principles on election security and the electoral college.

The statement illustrates that proud Republicans and proud Democrats share the same basic, common sense values regarding our democratic system.

1. We are committed to combating attempts to undermine the will of the American people as expressed through the legitimate results of a democratic election.

2. We are united in our commitment to prevent fraud by protecting the integrity and security of elections in America.

3. As the greatest democracy in the world, the United States prides itself in its adherence to the peaceful transition of power as a core pillar of a functioning, fair political system.

4. Congress must begin its work on January 20 with the Biden Administration, and work in a bipartisan fashion to restore the public’s confidence in our governing institutions.

The Problem Solvers Caucus is a bipartisan group in Congress comprised of 50 members – equally divided between Democrats and Republicans – who are committed to forging cooperation on key issues. It is co-chaired by Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY).