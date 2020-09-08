x
Do you do your own grocery shopping? Then why not vote in-person?

Warwick Town /
08 Sep 2020 | 07:36

    If you do your own grocery shopping, is there really any greater risk to voting in person?

    Stand in line?

    Keep six feet apart?

    Wear a mask?

    Use the credit card machine?

    Touch products on the shelf?

    Check out with a cashier?

    Pass people in the aisles?

    Sanitize your hands after using the grocery cart?

    Vote in-person so there will be zero doubt about counting your vote and there will be a greater likelihood that the election results will be definitive on election day.

    You take the risk to buy hot dogs – why not take the same (or lesser risk) by voting in person?

    Lou Liebhaber

    Warwick