Do you do your own grocery shopping? Then why not vote in-person?

If you do your own grocery shopping, is there really any greater risk to voting in person?

Stand in line?

Keep six feet apart?

Wear a mask?

Use the credit card machine?

Touch products on the shelf?

Check out with a cashier?

Pass people in the aisles?

Sanitize your hands after using the grocery cart?

Vote in-person so there will be zero doubt about counting your vote and there will be a greater likelihood that the election results will be definitive on election day.

You take the risk to buy hot dogs – why not take the same (or lesser risk) by voting in person?

Lou Liebhaber

Warwick