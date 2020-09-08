Do you do your own grocery shopping? Then why not vote in-person?

If you do your own grocery shopping, is there really any greater risk to voting in person?
Stand in line?
Keep six feet apart?
Wear a mask?
Use the credit card machine?
Touch products on the shelf?
Check out with a cashier?
Pass people in the aisles?
Sanitize your hands after using the grocery cart?
Vote in-person so there will be zero doubt about counting your vote and there will be a greater likelihood that the election results will be definitive on election day.
You take the risk to buy hot dogs – why not take the same (or lesser risk) by voting in person?
Lou Liebhaber
Warwick