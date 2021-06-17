‘God bless you and thank you’

I read a quote once by George Eliot that stated: “...for the growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life...”

Saint Joseph Parish and the entire West Milford Community have been blessed to have these hidden acts performed during countless hours of service at St. Joe’s Cares Food Pantry by the following volunteers: Roberta, Tim, Judy, Bill, Ron, Dick, Kathy and Barbara.

Their desire to help those in need lead them to greater heights and made it possible for struggling families to not only get basic necessities at the pantry, but to have better choices for a healthier diet.

Hours spent driving all over to pick up donations at various businesses and to deliver excess food to other organizations in need of support.

Hours spent shopping at local stores to get the lowest price possible so that monetary donations were spent responsibly. Many trips taken to the Community Food Bank of NJ in Hillsdale to pick up large orders.

Time spent keeping the pantry in compliance with the state, writing grants and record keeping.

Most importantly, it was their kindness to the people that walked through the door – not only handing them bags of groceries but taking the time to listen as they shared their struggles.

Even COVID did not stop them from serving – knowing that it was most important during the epidemic to keep the doors open to help others. Their dedication to the pantry will be greatly missed by the patrons as well as those who worked alongside them and those that witnessed their service, and we will be eternally grateful for all their acts of kindness.

God Bless you, Roberta, Tim, Judy, Bill, Ron Dick, Kathy and Barbara and thank you.

Mary Beth Ferriola

West Milford