The West Milford Animal Shelter Society has received a very special donation.

Avery is a 14 year old young lady who created Avery’s Pawsitive Change. This a fund raiser for animal shelters.

While we are fortunate and thankful for all of the donations we receive from people in town, out of town and out of state, Avery’s courage and compassion is inspiring.

Her letter, included with the gift card, was moving and she noted that she realized the donation was small, but small donations are better than no donations.

It’s clear she understands the needs of shelters and every donation is important.

Avery has sent out 2,232 gift cards so far which equals $11,700.

But what really hits home with this is Avery is battling cancer and her Go Fund Me page is not for her but for animal shelters.

Instead of focusing on herself and things most 14 year old girls focus on she is thinking of the animals looking for homes.

What a remarkable role model she is.

In these difficult times it takes a compassionate 14 year old to give us pause and think about the greater good.

Avery’s Pawsitive Change has raised more than $15,000 so far. Her goal is $20,000.

I hope readers take a minute to visit her Facebook page, Avery’s Pawsitive Change, and learn more about her.

Stop by the West Milford Animal Shelter and see the beautiful animals Avery is supporting who are looking for homes.

Thank you to all our supporters.

Godspeed Avery.

“You got this girl.”

Sincerely,

The West Milford Animal Shelter Society

