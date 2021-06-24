Gottheimer honors Juneteenth

On June 19, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer honored Juneteenth in Hackensack with members of the North Jersey community after voting to pass the bipartisan Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the House earlier this week. Following the President signing bipartisan legislation into law, Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday in thirty-eight years — to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865, celebrate freedom and honor the contributions of the Black community to our nation. Provided photo.