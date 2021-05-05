I would like to thank all the businesses and residents that made this year’s Beautification Day such a success.

In these trying times, it was so special to see more than 400 residents volunteer their time to come out to fill 700 bags of garbage and more than 350 bags of recycling.

We also picked up more than 85 tires and two tons of metal.

I also would like to thank the Beautification & Recycling Committee for setting everything up and making the picnic a success.

Great job everyone.

Thank you. Sincerely,

David Stires

Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator