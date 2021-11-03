Thank you to the West Milford Community for the show of their confidence in my third term as a Board of Education Trustee.

As the last two years, this coming year will be placing many challenges before us. It is my hope that even those who have not always agreed with us will truly stay involved and let their voices be heard for ALL our children.

I am blessed to live in a beautiful community of caring people. Thank you again.

Let’s come together to benefit our children.

Terry Dwyer

West Milford School Board