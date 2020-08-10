Love can be shown from a distance

Every year we do a mailing to all of the residents in our community to help raise funds for the West Milford Animal Shelter. The theme of this year’s fundraiser was “What Is Love?” One answer is togetherness. During this unprecedented time when we, sadly, need to be apart, the West Milford community joined together to show their support for our little shelter in a big way. Love, it seems, can truly be shown from a distance.

The shelter as a whole would like to extend our most heartfelt gratitude to all those who generously donated to the fund drive so far. We sincerely appreciate each individual and every single dollar received. All donations are 100 percent used towards the care of animals and upkeep of the facility, which is entirely run by volunteers. 4 PAWS UP to a community that comes together and stands strong through love!

The resident mailing was only the first fundraiser planned for 2020. Our planned in-person fundraisers have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. We know people are struggling right now and businesses are suffering. We truly, truly appreciate your support in our mission to provide our animals with the love and care that they need.

If you wish to donate, please visit our website at www.westmilfordanimalshelter.org and click the donate button. We truly, truly appreciate your support in our mission to provide our animals with the love and care that they need.

Flo Wilson

West Milford Animal Shelter Volunteer