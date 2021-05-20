New Jersey Sierra Club Endorses LD26 Senate Candidate Christine Clarke

26th Legislative District State Senate candidate Christine Clarke has received the endorsement of the New Jersey Sierra Club. The Sierra Club is the nation’s oldest and largest grassroots environmental organization with over 1,000,000 members nationwide. There are about 20,000 members in New Jersey, the tenth largest of the organization’s 65 chapters.

“Our endorsement committee was extremely impressed in 2019 when Christine Clarke gained our endorsement, and we continue to be equally impressed with her today. Clarke is an environmental champion with strong connections to grassroots efforts against pipelines and most recently, the forestry bills that have been introduced in the State Senate. She has been an advocate of a green transition to a clean energy economy to protect New Jersey from negative climate and environmental impacts. We believe that Christine Clarke will continue to be a strong environmental leader and we fully endorse her for State Senate in the Democratic Primary through to the General Election this November,” said Karen Becker, State Political Chair of the New Jersey Sierra Club.

The 26th District is part of the New Jersey Highlands. The Highlands forest is the source of clean drinking water to more than 5.4 million people, more than half of the State’s population.

“With persistent environmental threats like the logging bills in the Legislature and the proposed compressor station near reservoirs and Category 1 streams threatening our natural resources and way of life in the 26th District, I appreciate the timely and important work the New Jersey Sierra Club does to protect state residents from polluters and polluting projects,” said Clarke. “I am grateful for the endorsement and share their commitments to conservation, to public health and to moving forward on the clean energy economy our families need.”

Clarke is an environmental advocate, a grassroots organizer and a mother-of-four running for State Senate to build the clean energy economy, improve healthcare, protect clean air and water, and lead with empathy and fiscal sense. She has lived in Jefferson for 16 years with her husband and four children. Learn more about her at www.clarkeforsenate.com.

The 26th District includes 13 communities in Essex, Morris, and Passaic counties: Butler, Fairfield, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Montville, Morris Plains, North Caldwell, Parsippany, Rockaway Township, Verona, West Caldwell and West Milford.