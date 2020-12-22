Republican Committee seeks letters of interest for a seat on the West Milford Township Council

This letter shall serve to formally announce the deadline for interested Republicans to submit letters of interest to seek a town council seat on the ballot in 2021.

The Republican Party will continue to provide this information to the public annually so that any interested potential candidate has the opportunity to participate in the selection process.

Accordingly to the bylaws of the West Milford Regular Republican Municipal County Committee, all interested potential candidates are required to submit a written request to the municipal chair of the Republican Party containing a resume by a date established by the Chair.

In accordance with the bylaws, the deadline for the 2021candidate letters of interest is Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

All letters of interest must include the name, home address, phone number and email address of the potential candidate for voter registration verification and contacting interested parties.

Letters of interest or questions regarding the candidate selection process can be sent to Vivienne Erk via electronic mail at siouxme88@gmail.com.

We encourage all interested Republicans to consider taking on a leadership role within our community and look forward to keeping the public informed as we go through our party’s candidate selection process.

Vivienne Erk, Chairman

West Milford Regular Republican Municipal County Committee