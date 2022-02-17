Response to article: “Officials declare West Milford a Second Amendment Township”

A number of things this article reported were disturbing.

First, the article states that there was no discussion among the council before voting on the resolution. If so, they must have discussed it unofficially and agreed to vote on it. It didn’t “just happen”.

Second, the council says this resolution is not binding on any citizen but represents the opinions of our mayor and council. We elect our mayor and council to represent us, the citizens of West Milford, not themselves.

There are other avenues open to express personal opinions. But since they voted as our council and declared our township to be “a Second Amendment township,” then the voices, opinions, and concerns of the township residents are supposed to be heard and considered. Otherwise, they really are declaring that this is their township, not ours.

Finally, the fact that their resolution makes note of the fact that the Second Amendment allows a “well-regulated militia necessary to the security of a free state” is chilling. What is this resolution really about? Why did the council make it at all, and why without any input from the public?

Sincerely,

Robin Rose Bennett,

concerned citizen of Hewitt, NJ