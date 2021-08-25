Sierra Club to Rep. Gottheimer: Don’t undermine climate action

Taylor McFarland, acting director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, released the following statement after nine House Democrats, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District, threatened to halt progress on what McFarland said was the the most important climate legislation in U.S. history and the only potential vehicle for major action on climate, care, jobs and justice in near term view.

The other House member are Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia, Filemon Vela of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jim Costa of California and Kurt Schrader of Oregon.

McFarland’ statement reads:

“We urge Congressman Gottheimer to reassess his strategy and reconsider the enormous significance of this moment. Instead of blocking or undermining essential progress, Congressman Gottheimer should do everything he can to advance climate action, ensure environmental justice and support working families by voting to move the budget reconciliation process forward. That’s something every single Democratic Senator has already done, and there is no reason for him not to join them.

“We are on the cusp of, for the first time ever, passing major climate-centered legislation that is essential for tackling this historic crisis at the speed and scale necessary. Any effort to block or undermine this progress threatens the health and safety of workers and communities nationwide and is completely at odds with the demands of millions of Americans for immediate and bold climate action.”