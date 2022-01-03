Support your local paper (You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone)

To the Editor:

I am recommending that people that receive the Advertiser-News North make a donation to keep receiving the paper for free.

I pay to receive the paper because I am not a resident of the area, but travel to Sussex County often.

My town had a weekly paper but two years ago it was discontinued. Ever since then much information that we took for granted was hard to find in one place, even five places. We missed events because it was not advertised. Important sections of the Advertiser like news, the community calendar, pantry guide, sports, milestones, real estate, and crime give residents more knowledge of what is happening in their area.

I appreciate receiving the paper, and hopefully more of you will contribute.

Cathy Allen

Hawthorne, N.J.