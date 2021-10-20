Supporting Kim Landolfi for West Milford Township Board of Education

I have known Kim for over 20 years. She is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a wide variety of people. Kim is an excellent listener who fully considers options before making important decisions. She takes the time to do her research to fully understand the issues she is working on. I have always admired Kim for her passion.

Kim is dedicated to make some serious changes. She has been working hard to gather input from parents and residents of West Milford about what they think is working and what is broken in our schools. Kim’s commitment goes far beyond the interests of her own children; she cares deeply about the quality of education for all students and will advocate fairly and passionately for students, families, teachers and administrators.

Kim represents a new generation of families, committed to bringing transparency and clear communication to our community.

With such a responsibility to uphold, it is extremely important to carefully choose board members who will help strengthen the educational system, which is why I believe that Kim is a great choice.

For all of these reasons, I hope you will join me in giving Kim Landolfi one of your votes for the West Milford Township School Board on Election Day!

Antoinette Bakker

West Milford