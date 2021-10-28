Supporting Landolfi, Shafer and Sloan for West Milford School Board

We would like to take the opportunity to thank all of the BOE candidates for their willingness to serve our school community.

As former council members we understand the commitment needed for public service.

Kim Landolfi, Henrietta “Morrie” Shafer, and Tammy Sloan are three parents who have answered the call to better serve our children in these complex and challenging times.

These three strong and intelligent women each have younger children currently in our school system.

They stand firmly on the principle of parental choice.

They seek to further a culture of academic and social excellence.

Each of them is committed to providing a transparent curriculum along with a financial accountability that both the parents and tax payers deserve!

We no longer need a Board that serves the BOE Administration and professionals.

We need new leadership to give voice to our children and families of West Milford.

Landolfi, Shafer and Sloan is this voice. Please vote 4, 5, 6 this coming November 2nd.

Sincerely,

Mike Hensley and Tricia Gerst

West Milford