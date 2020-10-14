x
‘The Friends of Wallisch Homestead look forward to welcoming everyone to visit our restored stone barn and creamery’

West Milford Township Council /
14 Oct 2020 | 10:14
    The Tischenor-Gregory-Goodell-Wallisch Homestead (known as the Wallisch Homestead) is one of the last remaining spaces that accurately reflect Northern New Jersey’s agricultural heritage and West Milford’s history. The 200-year old farmstead is located at 65 Lincoln Road. It has a 1912 Dutch Colonial Revival house with one wing dating before 1820, a Dutch Colonial Revival stone barn, an Arts-and Crafts style creamery from 1912, and two woodpost-and-beam barns. The three-acre famstead is owned by West Milford Township and the Board of Education. Source: Sustainable West Milford.
Thank you for your article on the West Milford Township Council’s approval of a $25,000 Open Space Grant to the Friends of Wallisch Homestead.

The Friends, comprised entirely of volunteers, deeply appreciate the township’s recognition and support of our hard work to preserve and repair the Homestead buildings for adaptive reuse by the community.

This grant is being used to replace the 100+ year-old stone barn floor and supports to ensure the building is safe and update the electric system and lighting for our art show and music festival, as well as community activities like the library book sale and our “Barn Sale” of donated goods.

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead look forward to welcoming everyone to visit our restored stone barn and creamery soon.

Kerry O’Brien, Chair

Friends of Wallisch Homestead