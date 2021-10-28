Over the past 40 years we have heard how trickle-down economics was and is going to cure the ills of the disappearing middle class, brought about by shortsightedness of Western Capitalism, and more to the point, the attainment of the American Dream.

Republican lawmakers in our District and across the state and across the nation have lulled us into a sense of, “just wait, here comes prosperity,” and yet we know this waiting game has been costly.

Rising prices and diminishing services have led to feelings of helplessness and hopelessness.

It is time to invest not in dwindling hope but in hopeful people to reach not for the carrot but for opportunities that empower us to our full potential.

It is not too late. This is the perfect time to join in on the discussion of quality education and affordable health care.

We want to hear from you at the polls and in your communities. Become involved. My candidates are Democrats.

Who are yours?

Vote.

Mark Arnowitz

West Milford