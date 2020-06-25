West Milford proud!

On behalf of many West Milford graduates and their parents we want to say thank you to all who participated in cheering on our high school graduates on Thursday, June 18th.

Our 2020 school year end will always be memorable due to the coronavirus.

However, the way West Milford residents, surrounding communities and the Warwick Drive-in wrapped your arms around our 2020 high school graduates was awesome and made the evening most memorable.

Your thoughtfulness of making signs, ringing bells, and cheering on the class of 2020 through town was incredibly touching.

We wanted to simply say how thankful we are and let you know you made a difference, put smiles on our faces and made the West Milford 2020 High School Graduation that much more special.

Congratulations to the West Milford High School 2020 graduates! Best wishes for your future and well deserved success!

Wendy Harrington

on behalf of your proud parents