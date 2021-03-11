‘West Milford residents oppose TGP Compressor Station- council punts’

Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, issued the following press release on March 4:.

Last night at their council meeting, West Milford tabled a resolution that would oppose Tennessee Gas Pipeline East 300 Upgrade proposal. West Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company’s proposal includes a new compressor station in the Highlands Region of West Milord, modification and expansion of the Wantage Compressor Station in Sussex County, New Jersey, including installation of one Solar Titan 130 turbine with an ISO rating of 20,500 hp and auxiliary facilities.

“Last night, West Milford residents came out against Tennessee Gas’s compressor station. Even though the council tabled it, people are still pushing for it and a lot of people testified in opposition to it. There were many concerned residents who are worried about the health and environmental impacts the compressor station would have. The site for the compressor in West Milford is in the middle of the Highlands Preserve right next to a C1 stream and above the Wanaque and Monksville reservoir. A leak or accident will be detrimental to the critical drinking water and to nearby communities,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “It’s critical that West Milford puts the resolution back on their agenda and approves it at their next meeting. They need to protect the Highlands and the drinking water for almost 3 million people.”

Just across the NY border from Wantage, the Minisink Compressor Station which came online in 2013 has caused severe health impacts to residents including headaches, nosebleeds, rashes and gastrointestinal, and neurological symptoms.

“Other towns like Wantage, Ringwood, Somerset, Hamburg who have passed resolutions that oppose TGP’s East 300 Upgrade. It’s critical that more towns come out against this project. These compressor facilities release harmful air pollutants such as NOx, PM2.5, Sox, VOCs, HAPs such as formaldehyde, benzene, and GHG’s. Benzene can cause headaches, asthma attacks, and worsen symptoms for people with respiratory problems. Chromium, benzene and hydrocarbons can get into industrial storm water runoff that will increase pollution and flooding,” said Tittel.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission published a draft Environmental Assessment for the Tennessee Gas Pipeline L.L.C East 300 Upgrade Project. Tennessee requests authorization to modify two existing compressor stations and construct one new compressor station in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to create 115 million cubic feet per day of firm transportation capacity on Tennessee’s existing 300 Line. The facilities are proposed to meet the market need of Tennessee’s shipper, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

“Even though it’s disappointing that West Milford didn’t pass the resolution opposing TGP, we will continue to fight. We will work to get West Milford to get this resolution passed to protect our health and the environment. The NJ Sierra Club and many other residents and environmental groups have been fighting this disastrous project for years. This company has a proven track record of causing destruction. That is why West Milford must oppose this project. It is critical for other areas like Sparta and Mahwah to say no to this fossil fuel company that will only impact our land, air, and water for energy that will go to New York, not New Jersey,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club.