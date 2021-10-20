Why I am voting for Melissa Brown Blaeuer, Pamela Fadden and Christine Clarke

Why am I voting for Melissa Brown Blaeuer and Pamela Fadden for NJ State Senate & Christine Clarke for NJ State Assembly?

As an Optometric Eye Doctor specializing in visual development for over 60 years I know the importance of pre-K as well as excellent medical care, nutrition, exercise, and stress free mental health is for all. I was the only female student at Columbia Optometry -thus lectured on how women must develop their ability to help the world. Now we have 3 outstanding women who understand the importance of stopping climate change, of polluting our air and food, improving our environment, infrastructure, and economy.

Please vote.- not for a party, but for candidates whose programs will improve life and the world.

Libby Sukoff

West Milford