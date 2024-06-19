3 bands at Veterans Honor Flight Fest

The Bubbling Springs Summer Concert Series kicks off next week. There also will be live music at the West Milford Farmer’s Market and the New Jersey Botanical Garden in Ringwood.

Saturday, June 22

The inaugural Veterans Honor Flight Fest supporting Hudson Valley Honor Flight will feature music, local vendors, yard games and more, starting at noon at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. The musical lineup includes Jimmy Sturr from noon to 3 p.m., One Swift Kick from 3 to 5 p.m., and the Black Dirt Bandits from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at penningsfarmmarket.com

At 5 p.m., the Ryan Marks Band will perform at the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

The songwriting team Rupert & Scheetz will return to the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

The Dylan Doyle Trio brings its funky grooves to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m.

DRB will play rock ‘n’ roll favorites at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at the same time.

The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, will host Mike Brocato solo at 8 p.m.

For some karaoke fun, visit Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Start your afternoon with music by Ray Longchamp at Cove Castle at 1 p.m.

The Time Piece Trio will take the stage at 2 p.m. in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

The Wonderloaf band will deliver classic cover jams at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

At 4 p.m., Uncle Shoehorn brings his New Orleans funk, jazz and classic soul to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, June 25

Join another night of karaoke at Old School Pub, kicking off at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Enjoy the sounds of DnA’s acoustic melodies while you shop at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

John Admirand will be performing at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

At 7 p.m., the Bubbling Springs Summer Concert Series kicks off with a performance by country favorites Whisky Crossing.

Friday, June 28

Ray Longchamp will start the evening with a performance at 6 p.m. in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden.

The eclectic rock duo OCD will start their set at the Vreeland Store at the same time.

At 6:30 p.m., the Zeke Carey Band takes the stage at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood.

For fans of classic and Southern rock, the Roxon band will be playing at J&S Roadhouse starting at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., hear Chris Delis at the Grasshopper or visit Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, for a solo set by New Jersey rocker Troy Rusnack.

At 9 p.m., the Campfire Jukebox band will be jamming on country, blues and rock tunes live at Old School Pub.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com