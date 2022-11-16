‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ coming to West Milford

In keeping with tradition, The West Milford Players will support The West Milford Community Food Pantry with donations of non-perishable food items, and will present “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”

Performances are Friday, Dec 2, 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec 3, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday Dec 4, 2 p.m. All performances will be The West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road, West Milford.The West Milford Players and their families wish you all The Happiest of Holidays & Thank you for the continued support in the community.

When attending the show, they ask that you bring canned or boxed food items to helps local families in need this Holiday Season.

“We are so pleased to bring this family classic to West Milford”, says Erika Crocco, president of The West Milford Players and director of A Christmas Story. “We all loved the original and to have a live version of it with great music that will make you laugh and cry at the same time is a genuine treat. I hope that you will support The West Milford Players and bring the whole family to this amazing show.”

Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out”, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun.

Join Ralphie, his friend Flick getting his tongue stuck to a flagpole; his brother Randy who refuses to eat, and the bullies, Farkus and Dill and you get some classic scenes from the original movie. With Ralphie’s Mom and his Old Man getting the ultimate award, a leg lamp, add a “deranged” bunny suit, and you are sure to have a family Christmas all ages can enjoy.