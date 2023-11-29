A shopping list for music fans

As the holiday season ushers in joy and festive spirits, West Milford is set to come alive with an eclectic array of live music performances this week.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Gary Link will enchant the audience with his indie folk melodies starting at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

The blues take center stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, as the HellHounds blend Chicago, boogie and rocking blues for a foot-tapping performance starting at 7 p.m.

Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, Ringwood, transforms into a magical venue for a performance by Ridley and Anne Enslow at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance online through Eventbrite.

Ray Longchamp, a local favorite, takes the stage at Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, starting at 7:30 p.m.

For high-energy rock and pop covers, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. for a performance by No Time Lost.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Unwind and enjoy the vistas at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., while listening to a performance by Pauly Di Dio starting at 2 p.m.

If you’re looking for a foot-stomping, feel-good afternoon, Country Comfort will deliver a set of your favorite country tunes at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Unleash your inner rock star during a night of karaoke fun starting at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Starting at 6 p.m., the Vreeland Store hosts the Kootz for an evening of diverse and always captivating tunes.

Baldo Bistro invites you to step into the spotlight for another night of karaoke, kicking off at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

The Billy Courtman Band makes a triumphant return to the Vreeland Store, starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse welcomes Common Conviction for a night of classic rock that will have audiences rocking and rolling.

Also starting at 7 p.m., the Carolyn Weller Duo will perform at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 South, Warwick.

The Victorian Christmas series at Ringwood Manor continues at 7 p.m. with another enchanting night of historic holiday songs and self-guided mansion tours.

The Arborline takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. at Baldo Bistro, offering a unique blend of folk tunes from the heart of New York’s Hudson Valley.

Black Radish will stop by Old School Pub at 8 p.m. to perform its unique multi-genre blend of tunes.

Wrap up the evening at 9 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge, with Ron Ossi, who will serenade the audience with his acoustic tunes.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com