A touch of Irish on local stages

Get ready to tap your feet and groove to some amazing tunes whether you’re into rock, folk, Americana or just looking for a good time.

Saturday, March 16

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, welcomes the Zeke Carey Band at 6 p.m. Carey is a seasoned New Jersey musician known for his original compositions that weave tales of personal experiences and stories from the road. His influences range from John Hiatt to Bruce Springsteen.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, will be shaking at 7 p.m. with the return of DRB, promising a night of rock ‘n’ roll that will have you on your feet.

At 8 p.m., head over to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, where Wayne Bilotti will serenade the crowd with his solo acoustic tunes.

If you’re up for some St. Patrick’s Day fun, Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, invites you to a party, with karaoke kicking off at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, will be alive with the sound of bagpipers, offering a classic Irish experience all afternoon.

Or catch Missyping, formerly known as No Soap Radio, performing trio selections at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

More Irish tunes are on tap with Freddy Flake at Grasshopper Irish Pub at 3 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse will host a St. Patrick’s Day party featuring High Strung, also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Visit Old School Pub for a night of your favorite karaoke songs, starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Don’t miss Rob Gorny’s rock and country tunes at D’Boathaus at 6 p.m.

Or catch the indie folk Americana sounds of the Erika Sherger Band at the Vreeland Store at the same time.

Friday, March 22

The dynamic OCD duo will take the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store. Known for its unique blend of tunes, this duo promises to captivate audiences with its infectious energy and eclectic repertoire.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S, Warwick, welcomes the talented Van Robinson at 7 p.m.

Get your dose of rockabilly with Barry Ryan at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub.

At 9 p.m., Old School Pub invites you to groove to the classic rock jams of No Politics, known for its electrifying performances and timeless hits.

For a change of pace, head over to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, where Tommy Vodka will take the stage for a solo acoustic performance at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com