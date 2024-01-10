Acoustic performances on tap

The days may be cold, but the nights warm up with live music performances from acoustic duets to classic rock favorites.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Kick off your evening at 6 p.m. with the Zeke Carey Band at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. Enjoy a performance by this talented bunch in an intimate setting.

New York City-based guitarist and vocalist Pauly Di Dio will take the stage at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., at 8 p.m.

For fans of ‘90s alternative rock, head to Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. to catch My Anxiety. The band will cover your favorite tunes, creating an electric atmosphere that will have you reminiscing about the good old days.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Experience the enchanting acoustic duets of Kobi & Al at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick. Enjoy their melodies in the laid-back atmosphere.

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, presents Some Guys & A Broad in a special unplugged set. Enjoy a mix of rock, blues and R&B favorites starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Unleash your vocal talents at Old School Pub during Tuesday night karaoke. Join fellow music lovers for a fun-filled evening of singing starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18

D’Boathaus hosts John Sheehan at 6 p.m. for a night of acoustic classic rock tunes. Perfect for a Thursday evening unwind.

At 6 p.m., the Vreeland Store welcomes the Kootz for an acoustic show. Experience the versatile sounds of this talented group as they bring their unique blend of rock tunes to town.

Friday, Jan. 19

Dani Zanoni takes the stage at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. for a solo set. Be on the lookout for tunes from her new EP, promising an evening filled with delightful surprises.

At 7 p.m., head to Pennings Farm Market for a performance by Sean O’Flynn.

At 9 p.m., Bergen County’s fun acoustic guitar-based band, the Heist Duo, will take over with their lively performance at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

Old School Pub hosts Black Radish, promising a night of multi-genre tunes. Join in for an eclectic musical experience, starting at 9 p.m.

