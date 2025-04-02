All flavors of rock on local stages

Saturday, April 5

Kick off your evening with the soulful sounds of Amy Goff at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

DJ Sweet Cheeks turns up the energy with a DJ Dance Party at 7 p.m. Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Expect booming bass, dazzling lights and nonstop action on the dance floor.

For rock lovers, HuShh takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, also at 7 p.m. Its setlist is stacked with classic, alternative and hard rock favorites - from Led Zeppelin and AC/DC to the Cure and No Doubt, guaranteeing a high-energy show.

Ciro Patti delivers an intimate solo performance at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

DJ Skyhook hosts karaoke at 9 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y. Grab the mic and close out your night on a high note!

Sunday, April 6

Spend the afternoon enjoying laid-back live music, starting at 2 p.m. with Smokin’ Buddy Steve at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick.

At 3 p.m., Vinyl Tap ignites J&S Roadhouse with its high-energy, female-fronted rock show. Specializing in hits of the ’80s and ’90s, the band stirs classic rock nostalgia with an electrifying performance.

If you’re in the mood for some jam grass, D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, hosts Nailed Shutt at 4 p.m. for a lively mix.

Tuesday, April 8

Looking to belt out your favorite tunes? Head to Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, for Karaoke Night at 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 10

Live acoustic music takes center stage at Trail’s End Taphouse, with Ken Flood performing unplugged at 6 p.m. Expect a mix of soulful ballads, classic rock and sing-along favorites.

At the same time, the Pam McGill and John Sheehan duo offers intricate acoustic melodies for an intimate and heartfelt evening at the Vreeland Store.

Friday, April 11

Larry from the Ferments Band offers a folk-infused performance at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Also at 6 p.m., the Rachel Leeya Duo sets the perfect backdrop for Fish Fry Night at Pennings Farm Market.

High Noon brings its dynamic sound to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse hosts another Karaoke Night, also at 7 p.m.

Bill & Zack perform a duo set at 8 p.m. at Grasshopper Irish Pub, offering a mix of classic and contemporary rock.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com