Annual musical festival to rock West Milford

The Friends of Wallisch Music Festival line up is set and this year will be bigger and better than ever, said John Hefferon, events chair for the organization. The September 10th Extravaganza will take place at 65 Lincoln Ave, West Milford.

The band lineup has more acts than ever; there will also be food and craft vendors ready to go and the sound engineers have done their site logistics, according to the organizers. The festival team has been putting the finishing touches on the site. This year, for an added protection from the elements, a tent will be set up to keep everyone out of the blazing sun, which was an issue in years past.

Things get underway when the doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the lineup kicks off at 11 a.m. with the School of Rock showcasing some of their bands, which will increase the line up to eight acts all together. Founding Fathers lead acoustic player, Peter Petri, will be back this year with a morning acoustic set. But the mid-day 1:30 p.m. set will be everyone’s favorite — Jimmy the Barber. Cold Sweat, a three-piece combo, will be playing their mix of classic rock starting at 3 p.m. OCD Band is up at 4:30 p.m., featuring Chuck Bergi and Amy Goff, who both reside in the township. Rounding out the show will be an eight-piece band playing all your Motown favorites: Total Soul.

The events committee is still lining up the food and craft vendors and are looking forward to another display of classic cars to make this event both a visual and auditory delight.

Music will be nonstop, as the festival organizers will have two stages with professional sound provided by Gold Pants rental.

Proceeds will be used to continue the preservation of the buildings and the transformation of the site through adaptive reuse, into a Cultural Center. Some of the work over the last seasons include new enhancements to accessibility at the Old Stone Barn, upgrading the electrical system in the Old Chicken Coop, archival studies for ephemera, master plan and historical studies of the property, and buildings and website upgrades.

The Friends group also provides a series of cultural events, including the Art Exhibition in early May and a holiday presentation beginning at Thanksgiving. They also host Wednesday Yoga classes, and various fundraisers throughout the year. They ask you to join their Corn Hole Tournament on August 27th (preregister online at wallischhomestead.org).

Come out and support the efforts of the Team for a full day of music, food and craft vendors.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and admission for the whole day is only $20 per person.