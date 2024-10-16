Artist exhibits paintings at library

Twenty-nine locally inspired nature and landscape paintings by longtime West Milford resident Deidre Ellis are on display on the second floor of the West Milford Township Library through the end of October.

Ellis took a brush to canvas for the first time slightly more than two years ago - without any training.

She did take advantage of lots of YouTube video instruction and tips.

“I’ve always enjoyed art, music and sculpture,” said Ellis, who works in the township clerk’s office. “For my entire life, I was an athlete, and my hobbies were always sports and gardening when I had time.

“I started painting on a whim. I bought a rudimentary set of primary color paints and a few brushes and various materials to paint on: paper and canvases. I was excited and went home to paint something. I painted a fall landscape with two people in the rain.

“When I showed it to friends and family, they encouraged me to keep going,” said Ellis, who was born and raised in Maine and has a bachelor’s degree. “They said painting No. 1 was z pretty good painting No. 1. So I wanted to put in the time to get better.”

She started with acrylic paintings, which are on display in the library. She is working on her third oil painting.

Before her library exhibition, which occurred at the urging of director Karyn Gost, Ellis showcased her works at the Wallisch Homestead Art Show in May where she placed third in the acrylic category.

“That was a confidence builder,” she said. “Karyn Gost saw some of my paintings and asked if I would be willing to display some pieces on the second floor of the library. I was a little reluctant but then said, Sure, why not!

“Everyone has been extremely supportive, I have sold paintings and been commissioned as well, which I never expected. My father, imagine a ‘wicked’ Maine accent, held me by the shoulders and said he just didn’t understand where this talent came from and why have I been hiding it for all these years. That was sweet.”

Her father, Vaughn, who just turned 94, lives in West Milford with Ellis and her 20-year-old son, also named Vaughn. Ellis has lived in town since 1997.

“I enjoy the process of painting, even when frustrating,” she said. “I get absorbed in it and lose time when I do it; it’s meditation. It’s also very rewarding when the end product is a thing people enjoy looking at.”

Ellis offers high praise for advancing painting and the arts in West Milford.

“I think the high school is doing a fantastic job,” she said. “There are so many kids with talent that is being nurtured throughout the school years. The art shows and plays are great. We’ve got a marching band that’s very well-known, and have you been to a jazz or Christmas concert? You would think you were paying top dollar in the city.

“Perhaps there is a way to have more events that would feature amateur artists. I hang out with creative people these days and it’s infectious. With a little encouragement, the possibilities are endless. Maybe you could even surprise your dad!”