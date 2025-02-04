Auditions for radio theater show tonight

The West Milford Players will hold in-person auditions for “Radio Suspense Theater” from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

The auditions are open to those age 18 and older.

The show will be presented April 4-6.

Video submissions also will be accepted through Tuesday.

Go online to thewestmilfordplayers.org/page2.html to complete an audition form.

In the show, set in the 1940s, a group of performers prepare to present a weekly radio program as the new girl, Jessica, is shown the ropes by the effervescent Morty Sparks.

The behind-the-scene lives of the performers become tangled as they present two mysteries, “Fear Between Floors” and “Lost & Found.”

The theater group also is looking for a piano player and two singers as well as Foley artists, who create sound effects during the radio plays using everyday objects.