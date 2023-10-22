Author mines local folklore for horror novels

The setting is Lake Swart with its pristine blue water and shore of bone-white sand ringed by log cabins in the foothills of northern New Jersey.

One summer, a small group of once-childhood friends return as adults not just to reminisce but to explore a haunted past when other young friends went missing. These survivors take an unmarked trail called Boulder Path into the forest toward a mystery cave. They hope to prove the thing in the cave they remembered as kids was nothing more than a delusion and a myth.

“What if the Forest Man is still waiting, after all this time, for a new friend to sing his song ... to take his hand and disappear?”

And found on a wall of the dark, damp and narrow cave the next day were these words written in what seems to be blood:

Take my hand and come with me

Tweedle, deedle, deedle, dee

I will follow where you go

Tweedle deedle, deedle, doe

Don’t get lost along the way

Forest Man is here to play

Those are chilling excerpts from West Milford author Holley Cornetto’s book “We Haunt These Woods,” which turns folklore into horror.

The setting of her book is drawn from Lindy’s Lake, where Cornetto lives nearby with husband, Chris, and daughters, Trinity Gossett, 23, and Kyra Gossett, 20.

Another horror book by Cornetto, “They Are Cursed Like You,” is set in her native Alabama and influenced by 1990s movie “The Craft.” It’s a hair-raising and playful narrative with witches and embodies what society shouldn’t be to some, such as breaking rules and flaunting female rage.

Both books may be found at the West Milford Township Library, which is very special to Cornetto.

“I spent so much time in libraries as a child and young adult and today, too,” she said. “When my books were put on the shelves of our local library, I was very emotional and giddy with excitement. When I received a box of my first book from the publisher, I started crying.”

Renaissance woman

Cornetto is a wife and mom, prolific writer, librarian, professor, book reviewer and editor, and transplanted Southerner.

She has written short fiction that has appeared in the magazines Daily Science Fiction, Flame Tree Press Newsletter and Dark Recesses Press and anthologies from Cemetery Gates Media.

She was awarded a grant from the Ladies of Horror Fiction and writes The Horror Tree’s weekly newsletter and regular reviews for Booklist, Ginger Nuts of Horror and Dark Recesses Press.

Both of her books have appeared on the Bram Stoker Awards recommended reading list. The Bram Stoker Awards are presented each year by the Horror Writers Association.

“Fictional horror stories allow the exploration of the dark side of humanity in a safe way,” Cornetto said. “Writer and readers are more voyeurs, traversing a situation without ever have to be in actual danger.”

Neither dark nor scary, she is well-grounded, affable, intelligent and outgoing.

Cornetto works as a librarian at Passaic Community College (PCC) in Wanaque and teaches creative writing at Southern New Hampshire University. She also has taught at the County College of Morris.

She attended PCC before earning a bachelor’s degree with a focus on history from William Paterson University. Cornetto holds dual master’s degrees: a Master of Library and Information Sciences from San Jose State University and a Master of Fine Arts in fiction from Lindenwood University.

“Working in an academic library and teaching keeps me active mentally and challenged to help students,” she said. “It’s also an opportunity to fulfill and share my love of learning. I would love to be a professional student.”

Mom an inspiration

“I’ve always been a reader,” said Cornetto, who grew up in the small town of Gallant, Ala. “My mom, Peggy Maharry, would take me to the local thrift store to buy used books.

“I was always carrying a book and grew to love reading and creative writing - thanks largely to mom, my inspiration. She liked horror stories, too, so no wonder I gravitated to this genre.

“Years ago, I started writing short stories. This helped me learn the craft, how to write and form a narrative. After short stories for a year or two, I began to look at longer-form writing and different things that spark the imagination.

“An example is ‘We Haunt These Woods’ and Lindy’s Lake, which decades ago was occupied by small lake cabins and people who came by only in summer. Like other communities in West Milford, there’s a lot of interesting folklore.”

Cornetto credits her family with supporting her career and educational and writing pursuits. Her husband is a teacher who also writes short stories in the fantasy space.

“Chris is my partner and confidant and helps with everything from advice, feedback and content review,” she said. “I couldn’t do this without him.

“My kids are encouraging but more ambivalent, although Trinity, who is autistic, when seeing my name on the books ... , finds joy in believing I’m famous. Kyra, who is a student at Ramapo College, says horror isn’t her thing and likes to tease me.”

Helping new authors

Cornetto also works with Gotham Writers Workshop, a New York-based online community where she coaches aspiring creative-minded people to write as a hobby or professionally.

“Writing, especially fiction, can be very cathartic,” she said. “It lets you work through one’s own emotions, feelings and experiences as a release and to share with others.”

She urges beginning and aspiring writers to just start writing, maybe with a 500-word story.

“It’s scary being a new author. Start by putting thoughts and words on paper or laptop as practice. There’s a misconception that writers are naturally talented, but writing and storytelling are learned skills. It takes time and practice, and people who succeed work through barriers and frustration and continue writing. You get better as you go.”

For Cornetto, reading is fundamental to writing success.

“In order to write, you need to read other stories. Trying to write without reading is like talking and not listening to the other person. I tell my students all the time: Reading helps you figure out what to write.”

She believes horror stories are labeled in a negative way.

“Horror can be fun and intriguing. Horror is getting more accessible, where you can pick up a horror text and take something away that’s positive. It’s not all blood and guts or the extreme end to a story. There’s great value in the genre.”

Happy Halloween

While neither of her books focus on Halloween, Cornetto sees the holiday and fall season as beautiful, mysterious and poetic.

“Autumn with its colors, cooler air and return of darkness conjures thoughts of the earth is dying, going dormant for a while, yet knowing there’s rebirth ahead,” she said. “Halloween is spooky and fun with people dressing up, getting candy and treats.

“It’s a nice time of year for folks who might feel they’re a bit different or don’t belong - they can be themselves, even creepy without repercussions, and that’s a good thing. I’ve been there.”

Whether it’s Halloween or not, people need not be judgmental, she said.

“People should enjoy themselves. If people want to celebrate with candy and costumes, be scary and goofy, whatever, it’s not hurting anyone. There are enough things in life, things that can take joy away. So even if there are spooky vibes, people look for and need reasons to celebrate and find joy in life.”

Cornetto is working on a third book, horror, of course. It’s also set in Alabama but it’s too soon for her to offer horrifying hints.