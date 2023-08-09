Bands will be rockin’ this week

Get ready for a week of vibrant melodies and exciting live music in West Milford.

Kicking off the week’s festivities will be the return of the Rhythm Brokers on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, will welcome the Other Band at 7 p.m., delivering an eclectic mix ranging from rock ‘n’ roll to blues and country.

Head to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 9 p.m. for a captivating performance by local favorite Brian Fitzpatrick.

And for a rock-infused evening, Evolution band will be jamming at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, also at 9 p.m.

As Sunday, Aug. 13 rolls around, embrace the sounds of Ciro Patti and his acoustic guitar at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, from 2 to 5 p.m.

From 3 to 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse will be taken over by High Strung, offering a lively dose of classic rock and rocking country tunes.

On Monday, Aug. 14, the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., will host Hudson Crossing, marking the final concert in the Friends of the West Milford Library summer concert series. Prepare to be charmed by the band’s soulful bluegrass tunes.

Visit the West Milford Farmers Market on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to listen to Marji Zintz’s soothing vocals and melodic guitar tunes, providing a delightful backdrop as you shop starting at 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, Erika Sherger will perform her indie-folk and Americana tunes at the Vreeland Store from 6 to 8 p.m.

As the week winds down, Friday, Aug. 18 offers a diverse range of music all over town. Dani Zanoni will take center stage at the Vreeland Store, delivering a mesmerizing solo performance starting at 6 p.m.

The New Jersey Botanical Garden in Ringwood will host the No Fuss and Feathers road show from 6:30 to 8 p.m. as the four fun friends entertain with their mix of Americana and folk tunes (a $5 donation is recommended; don’t forget your lawn chair!).

J&S Roadhouse will keep the party going with Country Comfort playing from 7 to 11 p.m., promising a night of country hits to get you dancing.

At Old School Pub, Black Radish will bring its multi-genre magic to the stage at 9 p.m., captivating the audience with its unique sound.

Head to the Grasshopper at 9 p.m. for a laid-back evening, with Freddy Flake serenading with his soulful solo acoustic tunes.

Over at Jimmy Geez North, singer-songwriter Ron Ossi will delight the crowd, starting at 9 p.m.